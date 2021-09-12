WASHINGTON COUNTY — Highway E from Highway K to Highway 164 is scheduled to be closed in two separate locations between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week of Sept. 13.
The closure is due to the Washington County Highway Department replacing two cross-road culverts. The location of the first culvert replacement project is between Highway K and Kettle Moraine Drive and a detour will be posted. After the first project is completed, the second culvert replacement project will begin. Each culvert project is anticipated to take one full day,
but the work schedule is subject to change due to weather and other factors. Motorists should use the posted detour routes while the closures are in place. For more information, call the Highway Department office at 262-3354435.