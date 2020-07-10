Highway U repaving project begins

The Washington County Highway Department’s County Trunk Highway U paving project is underway. Payne & Dolan, Inc. is pulverizing the roadway from Turtle Road to Saddle Drive, north of Hartford and anticipates finishing today.
The Washington County Highway Department is currently performing grading work at the intersection of County Highway U and Turtle Road between pulverization and repaving phases to improve sight lines and safety. P& D will then do final grading work and repave the roadway.
When finished with the pulverization of Highway U, P& D crews will move to Highway Q to pulverize the roadway between highways K and 83 to prepare it for repaving. This is tentatively planned to start on Monday.
Each paving project is estimated to take approximately three weeks to complete. The schedules are dependent on weather and other factors.
The roadways will be closed to thru traffic until substantially complete. Drivers should plan on using alternative routes in the meantime.