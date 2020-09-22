MUSKEGO — The Waukesha County Public Works Department will begin construction on County Highway Y (Racine Avenue) at the Pilak Creek Tributary to replace the culvert structure in Muskego on Monday, Sept. 28.
The project is just south of Pioneer Drive and will continue through November.
During construction, County Highway Y will be closed to traffic at the location of the project. A detour will be posted that follows Highway 36 to Highway 164 to County Highway L.
For more information, contact Kevin Yanny, project manager, at 262-548-7750.