Hubertus Road repaving finished

RICHFIELD — The paving on Hubertus Road from Hillside Road east to Mayfield Road has been completed. On Wednesday, contractors moved over to Elmwood Road. One travel lane on Elmwood Road has also been repaved so far.
Village officials said earlier this summer that Richfield’s approximately $1.5 million in summer road reconstruction and repair projects are “cruising along” and slightly ahead of schedule.
The 2020 plan calls for reconstruction and repair of Hubertus Road from Hillside Road to Mayfield Drive (2 miles), and Elmwood Road from Highway 164 to Hillside Road (1 mile) for about $1.2 million. Alternate bids were accepted for reconstruction of all of Jencris Court (a half-mile) and Kreuser’s Ridge (0.18 miles) for about $309,000.
The binder courses have not yet been placed on Kreuser’s Ridge.