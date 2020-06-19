The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) I-94 project team will get underway with a joint repair project in Waukesha County. Work will get underway on June 22nd and will be done by mid-August.
Work will take place between WIS 83 and County T in Waukesha County. This project is next to the current resurfacing project underway west of WIS 83. During times of lane restrictions there will be a reduced speed limit in place in the work zone. Speed limits will remain unchanged during the remaining time frame.
Traffic impacts will include overnight lane closures on I-94 along with some ramp closures leading into the work zone. Crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs as well as HMA longitudinal repairs.
For additional information about traffic in the area visit; https://projects.511wi.gov/94waukesha/wis-83-to-county-t/