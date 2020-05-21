The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) I-94 project team will get underway with a resurfacing project in Waukesha County. Work will get underway on May 26th and will be done by mid-fall.
Work will take place between WIS 83 and the county line in western Waukesha County. During times of lane restrictions there will be a reduced speed limit in place in the work zone. Speed limits will remain unchanged during the remaining time frame.
Work will include a 4-inch removal and replacement, base patching, cable barrier, traffic signals, guardrail, polymer overlay, methacrylate sealer, and incidental items.
Traffic impacts will include overnight lane closures on I-94. There will be limited off-peak closures on WIS 67 and two overnight full closures on WIS 67 for a polymer overlay. There will also be some off-peak closures on WIS 83 for ramp widening and signal work.
For additional information about traffic in the area visit; https://projects.511wi.gov/94waukesha/