WAUKESHA, WI – Waukesha County is providing information about the proposed rehabilitation of the northbound County Trunk Highway F bridge over Green Road in the City of Pewaukee for public review and comment. The objective of this information is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project, and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.
A public information meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, at the Pewaukee City Hall Council Chambers, W240 N3065 Pewaukee Road, Pewaukee, WI 53702. The meeting facility is handicap accessible. This project meeting will follow an open house format (in-person).
Representatives from Waukesha County and the project design team will be available to discuss the project and address any questions or concerns. All Waukesha County residents and visitors are encouraged to attend.
About the project: This bridge rehabilitation project is northbound County F (Redford Blvd.), about 1.9 miles north of I-94 and is scheduled for construction in 2023. The limits of the proposed improvements begin approximately 50 feet south of the existing bridge and extend approximately 50-feet north of the existing bridge. During construction, one lane of traffic is to be open in each direction on the southbound CTH F lanes. Crossovers will be constructed just south of the CTH F bridge over the railroad tracks and just north of the Green Rd Bridge. Green Rd, too, will remain open during construction with one lane total; at times, flaggers shall direct traffic to allow for work on the bridge’s underside. Closed during construction will be the Green Road entrance/exit on CTH F, located just north of the bridge.
More information about the existing bridge, proposed improvements, traffic impacts, and project schedule are available for review at the following link:
www.WaukeshaCounty.gov/cthFbridge.
Feedback from the public is encouraged. Instructions on how to provide questions, comments, and concerns are found at the link above. Representatives from Waukesha County and the design team will review and address any questions or concerns submitted.
If you are unable to access the information provided in the link above, or would like more information, contact Kevin Yanny, Waukesha County Project Manager, at 262-548-7750, or design consultant Rich Glen at 920-468-4771. Submit written comments regarding the project via US mail to Rich Glen, JT Engineering, 1077 Centennial Centre Blvd, Hobart, WI 54155 or via email at RichG@jt-engineering.com.