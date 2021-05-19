WEST BEND — The intersection of Forest Avenue and Water Street will be closed to through traffic on Friday, May 21 due to work related to the Forest Avenue reconstruction project. The closure date is weather dependent and may be delayed due to inclement weather.
A signed detour will be posted directing traffic to use Veterans Avenue, East Washington Street and North Indiana Avenue to circumvent the closure.
Motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists are reminded to abide by all traffic control signs and devices as well as be aware of ongoing construction activities. Alternate routes should be planned to avoid construction whenever possible.