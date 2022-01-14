WAUKESHA — Interstate 41 will see a full closure in both directions between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road beginning at 11 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. on Monday.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), crews will work to demolish the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge over Interstate 41.
The public should expect additional traffic on Mayfair Road, Watertown Plank Road, 124th Street, Burleigh Street and other roadways near alternate routes.
The public is encouraged to plan ahead and drive safely.