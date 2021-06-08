Long term lane closures begin next week as a part of Zoo IC North Leg

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will close one lane in each direction along I-41/US 45 between Capitol Drive and Swan Boulevard.
The northbound closure will go into place beginning the of Monday June 14th and will reduce the available lanes from three to two lanes north of Watertown Plank Road. A zipper merge will be used to help traffic get into the work zone. The northbound on-ramp from Watertown Plank Road will be closed at the same time. The southbound closure will begin Tuesday June 15th just north of Capitol Drive. There will be a zipper merge put in place just north of the Capitol Drive.
- The NB closure at Watertown Plank Rd will begin Mon, June 14th at 5am
- The SB closure at Capitol Dr will begin Tue, June 15th at 5am
The northbound lane closure will remain in place until early August. The southbound lane closure will remain in place until mid-August. The Watertown Plank Road northbound on ramp will reopen in early August. Motorist that use the northbound on ramp are encouraged to use WIS 100 NB to Capitol Drive to rejoin I-41 northbound. Drivers can expect delays during much of the day heading into the work zones.
The zipper merge has been previously been used during the reconstruction of the Zoo Interchange and has proven beneficial in reducing delays headed into the work zone. During heavier volume time periods, drivers are asked to use all available lanes until the merge point which is marked with signage. At the merge point vehicles need to alternate while getting into the open lane. Additional delays can occur is motorists try to block the lane prior to the merge point or if they do not take turns merging.
For up to date traffic information use; 511WI| Wisconsin Traffic | Commuter Information
For project information use; Zoo Interchange Project – (511wi.gov)