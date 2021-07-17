WEST BEND — Both Maple Street and Mayer Street will be closed beginning Tuesday for reconstruction projects.
Maple Street will be closed to through traffic from South Main Street to Second Avenue until about the end of September for the reconstruction of underground utilities and street resurfacing.
Mayer Street will be closed from Wilson Avenue to Fair Street until approximately the end of September for the reconstruction of underground utilities and street resurfacing. The project start date is weather dependent.
The contractor will pulverize the existing roadway at this time, but underground utility installation will not begin until the week of Aug. 9.
The general contractor for both projects is Mueller Excavating, Inc., from Campbellsport.
Construction activities will include storm sewer replacement, roadway excavation, curb and gutter installation, curb ramp replacement, roadway reconstruction and restoration of disturbed areas.
Motorists are reminded to abide by all traffic control signs and device. Alternate routes should be planned to avoid construction whenever possible.