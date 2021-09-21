MEQUON — Thanks to pressure from neighbors who describe the area as an accident waiting to happen, the Mequon Common Council last week approved moving forward with an agreement with the state to install a stoplight at the Port Washington and County Line roads intersection.
It is a reversal from a straw poll taken among aldermen less than a week earlier. But safety concerns among residents, bicyclists and pedestrians convinced enough aldermen that the traffic control measure is needed.
The light would be installed during the Wisconsin Department of Transportation construction of a full Interstate 43 interchange at County Line Road in 2022 and 2023, but primarily at the city’s expense. Mayor John Wirth announced at the Sept. 14 council meeting that Wis-DOT had informed them earlier that day that it would install the underground mechanicals for a stoplight.
Council members received 22 letters and emails from residents pleading for a stoplight. In addition, five more spoke at last week’s meeting. All who attended live on Courtland Drive just north of County Line Road.
John Peterburs said since the stoplight was taken out at the freeway off-ramp at Port Washington Road, drivers have been traveling faster than ever, especially around the sharp turn just north of the off-ramp.
“I believe the situation has become much more exacerbated,” he said, adding that there is now no stoplight on Port Washington Road between Brown Deer Road and Mequon Road.
Resident Judy Moon admitted to the council that she found herself driving 50 mph on Port Washington Road, where the speed limit is 35 mph, and was being passed by other motorists.
Other residents were concerned about bicyclists and younger drivers trying to turn from County Line Road onto Port Washington Road.
Mequon officials, however, have been hesitant to take on the sole cost and responsibility of a stoplight that would clearly benefit other communities. The intersection spans the jurisdictions of three municipalities: Mequon, Bayside and River Hills, and two counties: Ozaukee and Milwaukee.
The city’s financial obligation for the light is $309,050, pending final design and construction costs, according to data provided to the Common Council.
C ity officials also didn’t think the light was necessary because traffic volume in the vicinity is expected to decrease given the plans for a widened I-43, the full County Line Road interchange and a brand new Highland Road interchange.
According to information provided by the Mequon Police Department, within the past five years there have been six accidents at the intersection. Two were “non-reportable accidents,” two were property damageonly and two resulted in injuries.
“As a reference, the city had 422 total accidents in all three categories in 2020, 604 in 2019 and 617 in 2018,” according to information provided to aldermen. “Given the magnitude of change with the project, the Police Department did not have a strong recommendation regarding a traffic signal.”
Alderwoman Kathleen Schneider, whose district includes the intersection, noted that the emails from residents provide information that goes beyond “the data points,” including near-miss accidents that have occurred.
“I would love it if you took into consideration what’s on the ground there, the lived experiences of people that are living by that intersection,” said Schneider, who has pushed for a signal there for years. “And the fact that there is a school nearby. There is a lot of school bus traffic there.”
Alderman Robert Strzelczyk said he was switching his vote and supporting the light given the “clear and concise” emails from residents who simply want to be safe.
“I’m supportive of the ask for safety,” he said.