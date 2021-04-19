The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will shut down two ramps in the Zoo Interchange beginning late on Sunday April 25th. The system ramp from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-41/894 will be closed for approximately three weeks to allow for repair of the pavement heave. The ramp of WIS 100 to eastbound I-94 will also close the night of April 25th for two weeks.
The work will include pavement repairs on both ramps. The work is weather critical, and the completion date is dependent on minimal amounts of rain. The work on the system ramp from I-94 eastbound to I-41/894 will reconstruct the pavement and subsurface to address the ongoing pavement issues causing the roadway to heave. The pavement will be removed to allow the repairs to the subsurface to take place.
The detour for the WIS 100 ramp closure will direct traffic to use Bluemound Road to 84th Street and connect with eastbound I-94 from 84th Street. The detour for the I-94 to I-41/894 will take traffic off at WIS 100 and then to Greenfield Avenue and connect with I-41/894 at Greenfield Avenue.
For up to date traffic information use; 511WI| Wisconsin Traffic | Commuter Information
For project information use; Zoo Interchange Project – (511wi.gov)