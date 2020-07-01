The Washington County Highway Department will be conducting two paving projects during the month of July.
Project roads include:
County Highway U – from Turtle Road to Saddle Drive – beginning the week of July 6th
County Highway Q – from County Highway K to State Highway 83 – beginning the week of July 13th
Payne & Dolan, Inc. is contracted to pulverize and repave the two roadways. The Washington County Highway Department will perform grading work at the intersection of County Highway U and Turtle Road between pulverization and repaving phases to improve sight lines and safety.
Each paving project is estimated to take approximately three weeks to complete after their scheduled start dates with the schedule being dependent on weather and other factors. The roadways will be closed to thru traffic until substantial project completion. Please use alternate routes while the closures are in place.
For more information, please call the Highway Department office at 262‐335‐4435.