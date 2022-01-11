TOWN OF POLK — The Town Board will take up the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and County Highway Z in the coming week, as some residents have concerns about accidents and safety at the intersection.
The Town Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall, 3680 State Highway 60. On the agenda, listed under the Washington County Sheriff’s Department report, is “Discussion with board and residents about intersection of Pleasant Valley and County Road Z.”
Town Clerk Alison Pecha said the item is informational only at this point. She said a few residents, some of whom have been involved in accidents there, have concerns about the intersection.
“They want to talk to the board about what the town could possibly do to prevent anymore loss of life there,” Pecha said.
In October, there was a fatal accident at Highway Z and Pleasant Valley Road, in which a West Bend woman died. There were also three injured people reported in that accident, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation crash data.
WisDOT maps all police-reported vehicle accidents through the Community Maps program, in partnership with the
UW Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory, also called the UW TOPS Lab. Community Maps includes all reported accidents since 2010, and all fatal accidents since 2001.
According to the Community Maps portal, there have been three vehicle accidents in or at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Highway Z in the past five years, since January 2016. The most recently was the fatal accident in October.
There was another accident mapped from January 2021 on Highway Z at Pleasant Valley Road, with one injury; the other accident mapped from the past five years was on Pleasant Valley Road approaching Highway Z in 2017, with one injury.
The was also a car vs. deer incident mapped near the intersection. In 2018 Community Maps showed several additional accidents near the intersection for the years from 2010 through 2015; no additional fatal crashes were mapped for any year since 2001. The Community Maps portal can be accessed at shorturl.at/mrwL5.