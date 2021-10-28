The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is hosting a public involvement meeting regarding the rehabilitation of I-41 from Burleigh Street to Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee County. The purpose of the project is to address substandard traffic operations and deteriorating pavement and structure conditions to maintain safe and efficient vehicular movement along I-41.
Meeting Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Place: Whitman Middle School, Enter at the Activities Entrance S14
Address: 11100 W Center Street, Wauwatosa
The project proposes to resurface the pavement, add auxiliary lanes between interchange on and off ramps and improve 13 bridges along I-41. The project will also replace an existing noise barrier on the west side of I-41 to the south of Hampton Avenue and is evaluating a potential new noise barrier on the east side of I-41 to the south of Silver Spring Drive.
Construction is planned for the Burleigh Street to Capital Drive segment in 2023 and the Capital Drive to Silver Spring segment in 2025.
The meeting will be held in an open house style format. You are welcome to attend anytime during the meeting to learn about the project and have your questions answered by WisDOT staff.