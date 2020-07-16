Railroad crossing improvements on County Highway Q in Colgate

The Canadian National railroad crossing on County Highway Q in Colgate (Village of Richfield and Town of Lisbon) will be CLOSED TO TRAFFIC as it is reconstructed. The project is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 20th and be completed by Saturday, July 26th. The crossing is approximately 3 miles east of State Highway 164 and 4 miles west of Interstate 41. Please follow the posted detour during the closure.
If you have any questions about this news release, please call the Washington County Highway Department at 262‐335‐4435.