On March 10th Governor Evers approved the contract for the resurfacing project along WIS 794 in Milwaukee County. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) project team will begin the resurfacing project with preliminary work getting underway Monday March 29th. The project will resurface WIS 794 from just south of the Hoan Bridge to just past Layton Avenue on the south end of the project.
Project work includes milling and paving, concrete pavement base patches, curb and gutter, sidewalk, signing, signals, pavement markings, and other incidental work. There will be overnight work and various closures used to complete the work. Primary project work will begin Thursday April 1st and be completed by late August 2021.
The project limits are from E. Lincoln Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue.
For up to date traffic information use 511WI| Wisconsin Traffic | Commuter Information
For project information use https://projects.511wi.gov/794lake/