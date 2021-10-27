NEW BERLIN — If traveling along Highway 100, drivers should be aware of the street resurfacing project underway there.
According to a news release, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is resurfacing State Highway 100, or South 108 Street, from Interstate 43 to the Hank Aaron State Trail.
On Oct. 26-27, the intersection of Highway 100 at Layton Avenue, Beloit Road and National Avenue will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Motorists are encouraged to use Greenfield Avenue, Interstate 41, Interstate 894 and Interstate 43 to get around the closure.