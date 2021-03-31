RICHFIELD — With several roads in the village slated to be reconstructed this year, officials have scheduled two upcoming community forums from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 1 and April 15 at Village Hall, 4128 Hubertus Road.
On March 18, the Village Board was presented with the bid proposal for the 2021 Highway Improvement Plan. This bid was awarded to the lowest responsive and qualified bidder. Roadwork this summer will occur on:
■ Mayfield Road (from Highway 167 to Pleasant Hill)
■ Conestoga Court (from Conestoga Trail to Termini)
■ Conestoga Trail (from Mayfield Road to Mayfield Road)
■ Evergreen Court (from Mayfield Road to Termini)
■ Elmwood Road (from Hillside Road to Scenic Road)
■ Pioneer Road (from Highway 164 to Hillside Road)
■ Pioneer Road (from Scenic Road to Highway 175).
During the week of March 22, property owners were notified directly of the upcoming construction and anticipated timelines. Construction is anticipated to start in June and is scheduled to be completed by early August.