TOWN OF GENESEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be conducting a few road closures starting Wednesday along Highway 83 in the Town of Genesee.
The planned work will go from Highway 59 to Perkins Road.
The improvements made will include asphalt improvement, curb and gutter and pavement markings and signing.
Highway 83 will be open to thru traffic throughout construction with flagging, with the exception of one full closure this weekend, July 18 and July 19.
The $1.1 million project is expected to be finished later this summer.
For more information visit projects.511wi.gov/83waukesha/.