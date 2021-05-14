The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) maintenance team is planning the following pavement repair of 300 feet of southbound I-43 lanes at the Milwaukee/Ozaukee County Line.
The work is scheduled for May 19th and 20th with one lane closed to traffic between 9am to 6pm both days.
Ozaukee County maintenance crews will be removing between 4-5” of the surface and replacing with asphalt which will require time to cool down before opening to traffic.
Wednesday May 19
- On Ramp from Mequon Rd to SB I-43 closed
- SB I-43 Left Lane Closed from Donges Bay Rd to Milwaukee County Line
- Crews mobilized between 8:00 am to 7:00 pm
Thursday May 20
- On Ramp from Mequon Rd to SB I-43 closed
- SB I-43 Right Lane Closed from Donges Bay Rd to Milwaukee County Line
- Crews mobilized between 8:00 am to 7:00 pm