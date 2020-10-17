WAUKESHA — Due to the west side pump station consolidation project, Madison Street between Fiddlers Creek Drive and Howell Oaks Road will be closed to thru traffic beginning Monday. It is anticipated the closure will last one week.
As of now, the contractor is keeping a westbound lane open for construction traffic for the work to the west and for emergency traffic.
Towards the west end of the work zone, the contractor will need to cross the roadway from the south side to the north side during which it will not be possible to maintain the one lane.
With the Water Utilities road work to the west, local traffic will need to utilize Summit Avenue to the north via Prairie Song Drive and Century Oak Drive for access into and out of the area.
The project is for the consolidation of four existing sanitary pump stations into one on the west side of the city in the vicinity of Les Paul Parkway and Madison Street. The upcoming project tasks include: Upgrading the existing pump station and including new control building with backup generator; Installing a new gravity sewer and force main to the east of the Madison PS to connect to the sewers on Cone View Drive; Line the existing force main along Cone View Drive and South Comanche Lane; Install a new gravity sewer to the north of Madison Street along Pebble Creek to the existing sewer north of the Meadowbrook Marketplace complex; and more.