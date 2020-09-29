WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is notifying motorists of an upcoming short-term closure of Highway 175.
On Monday, crews will begin repairs on a roadway structure over a small creek between Pioneer Road and Pleasant Hill Road. Work is scheduled to be complete by the week of Oct. 12.
This schedule is weather dependent and is subject to change.
During the full closure of the roadway at the structure, motorists will be detoured along Pioneer
Road, Interstate 41 and Highway 167. Local access up to the structure will be maintained.
More information on traffic conditions, work zones and travel times can be found online at www.511wi. gov.