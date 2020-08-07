WEST BEND — River Road will be closed to through traffic between Highway NN and Rusco Drive, starting Wednesday, Aug. 12, until approximately early October for utility work and road construction activities.
In anticipation of this closure, and since Rusco Drive is part of the detour route, the speed limit will be reduced on Rusco Drive between Main Street/Highway P and River Road, from 45 mph to 35 mph, as allowed by municipal code.
Motorists are reminded to abide by all traffic control signs and devices as well as be aware of ongoing construction activities.
Alternate routes should be planned to avoid construction whenever possible.