GERMANTOWN — The state Office of the Commissioner of Railroads issued a decision this week that the village must modify the roadway at the railroad crossing with Freistadt Road, due to the presence of a left-turn lane.
According to the decision document, an investigator from the Office of the Commissioner inspected the crossing in 2018 and found a three-lane road, with one lane in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane through the intersection. The decision stated that photographs at the location taken in 2015 show it had been a four-lane undivided roadway, and alleged that the village did not seek authorization from the Office of the Commissioner to alter the intersection, as required under state statute.
Due to this, the decision from the OCR ordered the village to close the turn lane through both sides of the railroad crossing by May 1, by painting the lane with a yellow crosshatch.
The order further required the village to submit a petition to alter the intersection by May 14, to address the safety concerns raised in the OCR’s decision.
Village Administrator Steven Kreklow said the village had received the railroad decision this week, but was still reviewing it. Until they completed their review, the village was not commenting on the matter, he said.
According to the decision, a two-way left-turn lane — or TWLTL — “cannot properly be gated at a railroad crossing because if gate arms are installed to cover the entire TWLTL, a vehicle could be trapped on the crossing between the gates. On the other hand, if the gates do not cover the TWLTL, it is left unprotected. The village’s alteration of the crossing presents both problems at once because the current gate arms, when down, cover only part of the TWLTL.”
The decision document stated further that the crossing received new light and gate assemblies in 2012, and those current gates come down and end at the midpoint of the turn lane, in the center of the road. That, combined with the angle of Freistadt Road, the absence of a raised median and the space between the gates would allow vehicles to drive around the gates and across the railroad while the gates are down, according to the decision.
“Such safety concerns are why Office review and approval of alterations at railroad crossings are required by statute,” the decision stated.