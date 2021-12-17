GERMANTOWN — Washington County officials are poised and ready to build a four-way stop at the troubled intersection of Freistadt and Wasaukee roads.
The problem is, the supply chain isn’t.
Washington County Highway Department Project Engineer Brad Abraham said last week that he is waiting for the overhead stop sign arm that is to be installed on eastbound Freistadt.
The intersection is currently controlled by stop signs on Wasaukee Road only. A 2019 safety analysis commissioned by the Washington County Board found the area ranked ninth in total crashes in the county from 2013 to 2017, with 16 crashes. The intersection has had 19 crashes from 2018 to 2020, according to Washington County data.
In 2020, Washington County hired Traffic Analysis & Design, Inc. to assess the intersection and determine the appropriate traffic control at the intersection. TADI recommended an all-way stop and, due to the hill just west of the intersection, also suggested the county install overhead signage to allow for a longer sight distance for this traffic control change.
Washington County data shows an average daily traffic count in the area of 7,500; it is projected to grow to 9,950 vehicles a day by 2050. The intersection is on the border of Germantown and Mequon.
Abraham said they would like to get the four-way stop project completed this year, but it is proving difficult.
“We’re having a lot of problems getting any kind of materials,” he said. “We’ve tried several different suppliers.”
He said that drivers on Freistadt Road will be alerted to the upcoming change with a signal board and a permanent “stop ahead” sign.