WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of an upcoming temporary night closure of U.S. 45 southbound, from WIS 145 to Interstate 41.
Additionally, the I-41 southbound right lane will be closed from the U.S. 45 bridge to WIS 167.
On Friday, maintenance crews will repair pavement between the hours of 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. This work is weather dependent and is subject to change.
During the temporary closure, southbound traffic will be directed to exit at WIS 145 west and continue along WIS 145 to I-41 and I-41/U.S. 45 southbound.
More information on traffic conditions, work zones and travel times can be found at www.511wi.gov.