MADISON —The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is notifying motorists of upcoming temporary daytime closures of the County Q (County Line Road) entrance ramp to Interstate 41 southbound in Menomonee Falls. A right lane closure will also be in effect along I-41 southbound just north of County Q to Water Street.
Monday through Wednesday, maintenance crews will be conducting repairs along the pedestrian bridge over I-41 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. For the safety of users, the pedestrian bridge will be closed at both ends during repairs.
More information on traffic conditions, work zones and more can be found at www.511wi.gov.