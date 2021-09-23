THIENSVILLE — Motorists may always find something to complain about when it comes to roads, but a new analysis shows Thiensville’s 16.81 miles of roads are generally in good condition.
Some of them, like Green Bay Road, are even considered very good.
The analysis was conducted using the Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating system, according to a presentation by Thiensville Public Works Director Andy LaFond to the Village Board recently.
Under the system, road surfaces are rated between 1 and 10, with 1 being failed pavement and 10 indicating excellent condition. LaFond said that no village roads earned a 1, 2 or 10.
The remaining were broken down by rating and percentage of Thiensville roads for each:
3: 7%
4: 21%
5: 24%
6: 22%
7: 13%
8: 5%
9: 8%
According to the Wisconsin Information System for Local Roads, pavements rated 1-2 have already failed; those rated 3-4 require significant rehabilitation, 5-6 require patching and surface treatments, 7-8 require crack sealing and routing maintenance and 9-10 are new or newer roads.
LaFond said the village does not have an annual road program in which money is set aside for such projects, so roads are “up against every other capital improvement project.”
The trend has been to address roads every two years, LaFond said. There may be opportunities to make road improvements in the same areas where a recent sewer condition study showed work is needed.
The village also weighs how much use a road gets, when eyeing it for resurfacing.
LaFond also noted the steep increase in the cost of reconstructing a road. He said the village’s most recent project, on Sunny Lane, including a new storm sewer, engineering and other associated costs, ran the village about $325,000 today. The village’s entire capital budget is about $400,000.
Moving forward, he said those costs will likely increase due to material costs and potential labor shortages.
“There’s only funds for a couple blocks at a time,” LaFond said.
LaFond said Heidel Road is in especially great need, especially because it is a connector road serving multiple blocks. The most recent estimate, about two years old, for resurfacing Heidel Road was about $600,000, he said.
Village President Van Mobley asked LaFond how flexible sewer funds are, because the sewer fund has more than others and could be used for sewer and road work at the same time. LaFond said it is based on the village’s debt status, but some of those funds may be applied..
LaFond said that by identifying the road conditions, especially those at a 3 or lower, it will be easier to mark them for the five-year capital budget.
“Those are the ones that will rise to the top,” he said.
Ruekert & Mielke Engineer and Project Leader Jared Wengner, who works with the village, told LaFond that the roads rated 4 and 5— those that are poor or fair — concerned him.
“What you don’t want to end up with is five, six, seven years from now, instead of a $400,000 project, you’re going to end up with something that’s in the millions because you have so many roads that are failed,” Wegner said, adding that it’s better to do “chunks or bites as you go along.”