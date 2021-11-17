NEW BERLIN — The railroad crossing along Moorland Road, or County Trunk Highway O, in the city will be repaired by Union Pacific by June 1, 2022, according to a decision issued Tuesday by the Office of the Commissioner of Railroads.
According to the OCR decision, UP is also required to provide at least two weeks’ advance notice to the county before commencing work. Waukesha County is required to develop a traffic control plan to implement at its expense for closing the Moorland Road crossing for renewal and redirecting traffic.
County DPW Director Allison Bussler said they are very pleased with OCR’s decision to require UP to replace the crossing and the willingness of the railroad to repair the intersection.
“It’s been needed for many years and we’re glad that it’s finally getting done,” she said.
Bussler said the county has already worked with the railroad to replace some of the pavement leading up to the crossing. Further work will be done in 2022.
The decision comes after the Waukesha County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution authorizing staff to take all necessary steps to resolve the repair issues at the crossing in June. Ahead of the Oct. 12 OCR hearing, the Waukesha County Department of Public Works requested county drivers submit feedback regarding the crossing to the OCR. According to an email by the DPW, the DPW had “repeatedly alerted Union Pacific to the crossing’s poor and worsening condition. UP took no action to improve the crossing in that five-year time span.”
According to the decision, the county reported the frequency of complaints had risen significantly, including reports of loose boards, lifting boards, missing boards, deep gaps, extensive alligator cracking and uneven patched areas. A number of motorists alleged damage to their vehicles, according to the filing.
In their decision, OCR said the Moorland crossing was in poor condition for highway travel and it was reasonable for the UP to renew the crossing it its expense.