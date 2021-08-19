Vogt Drive in West Bend to close for storm sewer improvements

WEST BEND — Vogt Drive will be closed to through traffic Aug. 24 through Aug. 27, just north of Froedtert West Bend Health Center, for connection of storm sewer utilities within the roadway.
A detour will not be posted.
Access to business or residences will remain open on either side of the work area, but an alternate route may be required to avoid construction.
Motorists are reminded to abide by all traffic control signs and devices as well as be aware of ongoing construction activities.
Those with questions should contact Mitch Leisses of Kunkel Engineering Group at 920-210-6330.