HARTFORD — Wacker Drive in Hartford received its final improvement as part of the two-year renovation plan, according to Hartford Administration.
Asphalt contractors were on Wacker Drive this week grinding and repaving the stretch of the road from the new bridge to the railroad tracks.
This two-year renovation plan included a total redevelopment of Wacker Drive from State Street south to the railroad tracks in spring 2019. The replacement of the bridge took place last year.
This repaving portion of the renovation plan should be completed this week.