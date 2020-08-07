HARTFORD — The second and third phase of the Wacker Drive reconstruction project will begin next week and will take up to the end of October or mid-November for completion.
These two phases include the removal and replacement of the Wacker Drive bridge (a Wisconsin Department of Transportation project) followed by the milling and resurfacing of Wacker Drive from the bridge to the railroad tracks.
This comes after the portion of Wacker from the railroad tracks to State Street was completed early last year.
While this project is going on, Wacker Drive will be closed off to thru traffic. Residents are expected to find alternate routes during this time.