CEDARBURG — There is an upcoming asphalt pavement repair project on Washington Avenue scheduled to begin Sept. 21 with an anticipated completion date of Oct. 26.
The work planned for Washington Avenue from Center Street to Hamilton Road is as follows: Mill off approximately 3-inches of existing surface course asphalt.
-Replace deteriorated sections of existing concrete base as needed.
-Replace concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter as needed.
-Place 1-inch leveling layer of asphalt.
-Place asphalt interlayer reinforcement mesh.
-Place 2-inches of surface course of asphalt.
-Place pavement markings.
To allow construction to progress efficiently, Washington Avenue will need to be closed to thru traffic with no parking allowed from Center Street to Hamilton Road. There will be days during construction where the road will need to be completely closed due to accommodate the work. Washington Avenue traffic will be detoured.
For questions, contact the Cedarburg Engineering Department at 262-375-7610.