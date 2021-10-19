WEST BEND — The intersection of County Trunk Highway (CTH) M (Wasaukee Road) and F (Friestadt Road) will become a four-way stop following unanimous approval by the Washington County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.
The intersection, currently a two-way stop, ranked ninth in the county for total crashes between 2013 and 2017 with 16 crashes during that time period. Between 2018 and 2020, 19 additional crashes occurred.
Back-up traffic has also caused major issues at the intersection. A March 2019 report indicated that the county has received two complaints in the last three years regarding wait times at the intersection during peak times of the day, “causing people to take chances,” according to meeting documents.
TADI, Inc. performed an analysis of the intersection and produced a 95-page report to determine an appropriate traffic control device. They recommended changing the intersection from a two-way stop to a fourway stop, as well as placing an overhead sign to allow for greater sight distance due to a vertical curve west of the intersection.
In addition, the report noted traffic volumes on CTH M reach 5,400 vehicles per day and CTH F sees 3,500 vehicles per day.
CTH M is expected to be reconstructed north of the intersection beginning next year.
County staff also reached out to Mequon and Germantown, which maintain the eastern and southern legs of the intersection. While the intersection is under Washington County’s control, the municipalities were asked to pass an ordinance or resolution supporting the modification.