Reconstruction of County Trunk Highway (CTH) D, from Nenno Road to the Canadian National Railroad in the Town of Wayne, is scheduled to begin on Monday August 3rd, 2020 and be substantially completed by mid‐November of 2020.
The prime contractor for the project is Wondra Construction, Inc. from Iron Ridge, Wisconsin. The construction area will be closed to thru traffic throughout the duration of the project. A new, off alignment roadway will be constructed and the old road will be obliterated. Improvements will involve grading, asphalt, culvert pipes, acceleration/deceleration and bypass lanes, railroad crossing upgrade, and sight line improvements.
Please follow the posted detour routes utilizing CTH W, CTH DW and STH 175. Local residents are asked to use extra caution when driving in the construction area and to obey all flagmen and construction signs. Alternate routes should be utilized if possible to avoid delays.
For more information, please visit www.co.washington.wi.us/hwy and click on “Construction & Projects” or call the Highway Department office at 262‐335‐4435. Please visit the link on that webpage to a video of Public Works Director Scott Schmidt explaining the project. Project updates will be posted periodically on Washington County’s Facebook page.