WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is notifying the public of bridge maintenance that will begin Monday on County Road SS (Prospect Avenue) over Interstate 94.
Crews will begin repairing retaining walls, roadway sections approaching the bridge, barrier wall and drainage improvements.
The road will be closed at the bridge until late August. The County Road SS interchange on-ramps and off-ramps will remain open and a signed detour route will be available at nearby Silvernail Road, Meadowbrook Road and Golf Road.