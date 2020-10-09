WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is notifying motorists of upcoming weekend closures at the Capitol Drive and Pilgrim Road interchange in Waukesha County.
This weekend, crews will begin bridge repairs on Pilgrim Road over westbound Capitol Drive. The bridge was struck by a too-high vehicle last year and requires the removal and replacement of an exterior girder and a portion of the bridge deck.
Westbound Capitol Drive requires a full closure from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday. The detour utilizes Pilgrim Road, County K (Lisbon Road) and Calhoun Road to continue westbound.
Pilgrim Road requires an overnight closure at the bridge from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. Northbound traffic will be directed east to Lilly Road, while southbound traffic will be directed west to Calhoun Road.