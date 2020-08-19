The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) WIS 144 culvert replacement project team will close the roadway just south of Washington County K on Tuesday August 25th between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The closure will impact both directions of traffic.
Project teams will replace the culvert at the location just south of County Highway K. The roadway is expected to be reopened by 4 p.m. and no further impacts are anticipated.
Detour routes will use County K to connect with I-41/US 45.
For additional traffic and construction information visit; https://projects.511wi.gov/region/southeast/