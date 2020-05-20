WIS 83 bridge project set to begin Tuesday May 26th

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) WIS 83 project team will get underway with the bridge deck replacement over WIS 16 in Waukesha County. Work will get underway on May 26th and will be done by early fall.
The project will require a full closure of the WIS 83 bridge beginning on May 27th until mid-August when the roadway will be reopened to traffic. All the work on the bridge is set to be completed in early fall.
This project is a bridge deck replacement. Crews will be performing milling operations the week of May 25th and will remove the existing bridge deck the week of June 1st.
For additional information about traffic in the area visit; https://511wi.gov/#:Alerts