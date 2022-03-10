MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) together with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced a $31.8 million federal grant for station and rail segment improvements to double passenger rail service and increase freight efficiency along the corridor that connects the Twin Cities, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Chicago (TCMC).
According to a Wednesday WisDOT press release, the TCMC Intercity Passenger Rail Project adds a second daily passenger rail round-trip along the corridor shared by Amtrak Empire Builder and Hiawatha Service trains. When combined with the Empire Builder, the corridor will offer two daily round trips between St. Paul and Chicago. The TCMC added round trip is expected to begin in 2024 or sooner. Rail improvements will ease train congestion, modernize sections of track and speed the movement of freight. The first year of service is projected to serve more than 124,000 riders.
“This vital rail project came together because the federal government not only recognized its importance to the region but the extraordinary collaboration among states, local economic groups and freight and passenger rail,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said.
Amtrak President and CEO Stephen Gardner said, “While we cannot announce a TCMC start date — yet — know all of us working together can make this happen in months instead of years.”