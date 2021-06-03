CEDARBURG — Ongoing work on Evergreen Boulevard is slated to hit another milestone by the end of the week.
PTS Contractors will be completing the replacement of storm sewer and spot replacement of sanitary sewer by the end of this week. Kopplin & Kinas Co., Inc. will begin road work the week of June 7. Road work is scheduled to take three weeks and involves removing 14 inches of existing asphalt, base and spreading 9 inches of new base course. The road work will be followed by the concrete work. The northbound lane of Evergreen Boulevard will continue to be closed to through traffic. After school is out for the summer both lanes of Evergreen Boulevard will then be closed to through traffic.
Due to the construction, roadway access and driveway access may be limited during working hours but will be restored at the end of each day. Residents should continue setting their garbage/ recycling bins out as normal and our crews will work with Waste Management to get them picked up.
The entire project will be completed by Aug. 27.