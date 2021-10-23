A construction project to replace the County Trunk Highway (CTH) H bridge over the Milwaukee River, 1 mile east of United States Highway (USH) 45 in the Town of Kewaskum is scheduled to begin November 1, 2021 and to be completed and reopened to traffic in May of 2022. Schedule is subject to change due to weather and other factors.
The prime contractor for the project will be Pheifer Brothers Construction Co. from Neenah Wisconsin. The bridge will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians for the duration of the project (November 2021 through May 2022). The project will involve replacing the narrow and deteriorating bridge structure built in 1950 with a safer and wider bridge. Another significant highlight of this project is the addition of a 12 ft. wide multi‐use path along the south side of the bridge. The bridge serves as an important connector for the Ice Age Trail. The path will provide a safe, barrier separated river crossing for hikers within the Kettle Moraine State Forest. It will also provide an established crossing for snowmobile trail riders in the winter.
Motorists are asked to follow the posted detour route which will utilize USH 45, STH 28, and STH 144. A detour route will also be posted for Ice Age Trail users. The route will follow along STH 28 and the Eisenbahn State Trail.
Information about the closure and detour will be posted at various locations along the trail in the area.
For more information, please visit https://www.co.washington.wi.us/departments/highway_department and click on “Construction & Projects” or call the Highway Department office at 262‐335‐4435. Project updates will be posted periodically on Washington County’s website and Facebook page.