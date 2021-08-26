WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Gov. Tony Evers signed a $2.6 million contract to replace the Elmhurst Road bridge over Interstate 94 in Waukesha County.
The bridge is reaching the end of its serviceable life and the new bridge will be built to modern standards with work scheduled to begin on Sept. 1, according to a news release.
Lunda Construction Company is the prime contractor with project improvements of removing and replacing the existing Elmhurst Road bridge, reconstructing the adjacent roadway segments between Silvernail Road and Golf Road and replacing a guardrail.
As a result of the project, on the morning of Sept. 1, the Elmhurst Road bridge will be closed long-term. The signed detour will be posted along Golf Road and Silvernail Road to use nearby Prospect Avenue (County Road SS). Through-traffic on Silvernail Road and Golf Road will be maintained during construction. Periodic overnight single- lane closures and overnight full closures will be needed along I-94.
Construction is scheduled for completion by summer 2022. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
Visit the project website at https://projects.511wi.gov/elmhurst.