Reconstruction of the Goldendale Road and Freistadt Road intersection in the Village of Germantown is scheduled to begin on Monday April 12th, 2021 and be substantially completed by June.
The prime contractor for the project is Vinton Construction Company from Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The construction project will be closed to through traffic from the beginning of April to June.
Improvements will include: grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, water main, storm sewer, culvert pipes, sight line improvements.
Please follow the posted detour routes utilizing STH 175, STH 167, STH 145, Freistadt Road, Maple Road and Mequon Road. Local residents are asked to use extra caution when driving in the construction area and to obey all flagmen and construction signs. Alternate routes should be utilized to avoid delays.
For more information, please visit www.co.washington.wi.us and click on “Road Construction & Projects” or call the Highway Department office at 262‐335‐4435. Project updates will be posted periodically on Washington County’s website and Facebook page.