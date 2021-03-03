On March 7th, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will begin the reconstruction of the North Leg of the Zoo Interchange. This works marks the beginning of the final steps in the full reconstruction of the Zoo Interchange. Governor Evers committed to the completion of the project in his previous budget. The North Leg is the segment of I-41/US 45 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Road.
Overnight I-41 closures to begin the evening of Sunday, March 7 with long-term construction staging to begin the evening of Friday, March 12.
Monday morning, March 8:
- long-term closure of Meinecke Ave bridge over I-41. Demo scheduled for overnight Wednesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 18. Bridge remains closed through late November 2021
Wednesday evening, March 10:
- long-term (through 2023) closure of I-41 SB exit to westbound North Avenue
- long-term (through 2023) closure of I-41 SB exit to eastbound North Avenue
- long-term (through 2023) closure of North Avenue entrance to I-41 SB
Saturday evening, March 13:
- long-term closure (through 2023) of I-41 NB exit to westbound North Avenue
- long-term closure (through 2023) of North Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 NB
Detours will be posted with southbound traffic being routed onto WIS 100 at Burleigh Road. Northbound traffic will still have access to the exit to WIS 100 northbound during the 2021 construction season.
For more information on the project; https://projects.511wi.gov/zoo-interchange-project/