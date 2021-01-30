Zoo Interchange construction to begin in coming weeks

WAUWATOSA — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will begin working on the Zoo Interchange North Leg Project within the next few weeks.
According to a press release, the project will involve construction along Interstate 41 from Swan Boulevard to Burleigh Street in Milwaukee. Specifically, the Department of Transportation will be reconstructing the Meinecke Avenue Bridge and the North Avenue Interchange, as well as performing other assorted construction work along the interstate.
Construction will begin with crews removing trees along 112 Street and 113 Street over the coming weeks, and this work isn’t expected to disrupt traffic.
As the project continues, there will be some road closures, including major closures along I-41 when the reconstruction of the Meinecke Avenue Bridge begins, but residential and business access will be maintained with occasional alternate routes being put into place.
The project is expected to finish in 2023, and anyone with questions can contact Heather Weber at heatherweber@gmoxie.com.