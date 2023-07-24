FORT WORTH, Texas -- Want to go swimming somewhere along the Texas Gulf Coast this summer?
From April to October, you can enjoy swimming on the Texas coast with the water temperature usually over 70 degrees. Though the water is warm, taking a dip will feel much cooler than the triple digit temperatures we’re experiencing up on the land.
Of the state’s coastal beaches, South Padre Island has the coolest average water temperature at 79 degrees In July, followed by Freeport at 84 degrees, Port Mansfield at 85 and Galveston at 86 degrees.
South Padre Island
Water temperature: 79 °F
Drive time from Fort Worth: 9 hr 13 min (559.6 mi)
Known for: White sandy beaches and calm waters
Boca Chica Beach
Water temperature: 80.1°F.
Drive time from Fort Worth: 9 hr 14 min (559.6 mi)
Known for: Empty and tranquil vacation destination
Mustang Island
Water temperature: 81.9 °F
Drive time from Fort Worth: 7 hr 16 min (430.4 mi)
Known for: Popular spring break destination offering hiking and biking trails, camping and birding
Rockport Beach
Water temperature: 83 °F
Drive time from Fort Worth: 6 hr 1 min (376.5 mi)
Known for: First “blue wave” beach in Texas
Port Aransas Beach
Water temperature: 84 °F
Drive time from Fort Worth: 6 hr 45 min (385.6 mi)
Known for: Port Aransas is known as the “fishing capital of Texas”
Corpus Christi
Water temperature: 84 °F
Drive time from Fort Worth: 6 hr 50 min (405.8 mi)
Known for: Seabird watching, kiteboarding, wind surfing, kite flying and sailing
Matagorda Bay
Water temperature: 84.2 °F
Drive time from Fort Worth: 5 hr 28 min (335.9 mi)
Known for: Fishing, boating, beachcombing and birdwatching
Surfside Beach
Water temperature: 84.6°F
Drive time from Fort Worth: 5 hr 12 min (330.3 mi)
Known for: Fishing village
Crystal Beach
Water temperature: 85.1°F
Drive time from Fort Worth: 5 hr 26 min (347.2 mi)
Known for: Popular destination for swimming, fishing, birding and beachcombing
Galveston
Water temperature: 86 °F
Drive time from Fort Worth: 5 hr 13 min (312.0 mi)
Known for: 32 miles of beaches
Magnolia Beach
Water temperature: 86.7 °F
Drive time from Fort Worth: 5 hr 24 min (325.7 mi)
Known for: Popular spot for birdwatching