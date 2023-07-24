TRV-UST-TEXAS-BEACHES-DMT

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Want to go swimming somewhere along the Texas Gulf Coast this summer?

From April to October, you can enjoy swimming on the Texas coast with the water temperature usually over 70 degrees. Though the water is warm, taking a dip will feel much cooler than the triple digit temperatures we’re experiencing up on the land.

Of the state’s coastal beaches, South Padre Island has the coolest average water temperature at 79 degrees In July, followed by Freeport at 84 degrees, Port Mansfield at 85 and Galveston at 86 degrees.

South Padre Island

Water temperature: 79 °F

Drive time from Fort Worth: 9 hr 13 min (559.6 mi)

Known for: White sandy beaches and calm waters

Boca Chica Beach

Water temperature: 80.1°F.

Drive time from Fort Worth: 9 hr 14 min (559.6 mi)

Known for: Empty and tranquil vacation destination

Mustang Island

Water temperature: 81.9 °F

Drive time from Fort Worth: 7 hr 16 min (430.4 mi)

Known for: Popular spring break destination offering hiking and biking trails, camping and birding

Rockport Beach

Water temperature: 83 °F

Drive time from Fort Worth: 6 hr 1 min (376.5 mi)

Known for: First “blue wave” beach in Texas

Port Aransas Beach

Water temperature: 84 °F

Drive time from Fort Worth: 6 hr 45 min (385.6 mi)

Known for: Port Aransas is known as the “fishing capital of Texas”

Corpus Christi

Water temperature: 84 °F

Drive time from Fort Worth: 6 hr 50 min (405.8 mi)

Known for: Seabird watching, kiteboarding, wind surfing, kite flying and sailing

Matagorda Bay

Water temperature: 84.2 °F

Drive time from Fort Worth: 5 hr 28 min (335.9 mi)

Known for: Fishing, boating, beachcombing and birdwatching

Surfside Beach

Water temperature: 84.6°F

Drive time from Fort Worth: 5 hr 12 min (330.3 mi)

Known for: Fishing village

Crystal Beach

Water temperature: 85.1°F

Drive time from Fort Worth: 5 hr 26 min (347.2 mi)

Known for: Popular destination for swimming, fishing, birding and beachcombing

Galveston

Water temperature: 86 °F

Drive time from Fort Worth: 5 hr 13 min (312.0 mi)

Known for: 32 miles of beaches

Magnolia Beach

Water temperature: 86.7 °F

Drive time from Fort Worth: 5 hr 24 min (325.7 mi)

Known for: Popular spot for birdwatching

