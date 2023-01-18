Tim Armstrong of Rancid performs onstage during the KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on Dec. 8, 2018, in Inglewood, California. Rancid is one of the headliners of the annual Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival, happening in Las Vegas May 26-29, 2023. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom/TNS)